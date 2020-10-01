It's a new month and netizens hope it comes with goodness. As October as arrived, people have taken to social media platforms with their hopes and wishes for the tenth month of the year. Netizens are hoping that October does not act like the rest of the years of the month, but stays a little easy on everyone. Meanwhile, people are sending Good Morning wishes to each other. They are also sharing viral videos, funny memes and trending topics on social media platforms. And others are sending inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts on the internet using the hashtags #ThursdayMotivation and #ThursdayThoughts. As the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the internet.

It marks International Day for Older Persons which creates awareness on elder issues and celebrates it. The theme of International Day of Older Persons 2020 aims to “Leave no one behind”. The objective of the observance is to highlight the role of the health care workforce in contributing to the health of older persons, with recognition to nurses. It also marks World Vegetarian Day that promotes a vegetarian lifestyle. It also marks International Coffee Day to promote coffee as a beverage and highlights issues pertaining to the coffee trade.

It also marks National Voluntary Blood Donation Day to highlight the need and importance of safe blood in the life of an individual. It also marks National Poetry Day in the United Kingdom. International Music Day is observed on the day to promote global peace and harmony through music. We wish you all a Happy Thursday and a great week ahead!