It's a beautiful Friday morning and people have taken to social media platforms with thoughtful messages and greetings. People are posting inspirational thoughts and motivational quotes using the hashtags #FridayFeeling and #FridayThoughts. Many have taken to social media platforms with funny memes, hilarious GIFs, latest tweets, Facebook posts and a lot more. As the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the internet. We shall share all trending stories that are going viral on various platforms. Stay tuned to the viral live blog for more updates.

October 2 marks various festivals and events across countries. It's also the birthday of popular figures and celebrities around the world. It marks Gandhi Jayanti, the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. It is also observed as International Day of Non-Violence promoting peace and global harmony. It also marks Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas that highlights the importance of cleanliness and good hygiene.

The day also marks World Smile Day promoting happiness and encouraging people to do things that will bring a smile on people's faces. It marks the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri other than the birthdays of Asha Parekh, Kay Kay Menon, Hina Khan, Camilla Belle and Nicholas Pooran. Meanwhile, as COVID-19 continues to pose threat, it is important to maintain good hygiene. Ensure you wear your facemask everywhere you go and do not step outside the home unless for a need. Wash your hands and stay safe. We wish you a great Friday and a happy weekend ahead!