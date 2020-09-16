Hello peeps! It's a great Thursday morning and we hope everyone is doing fine. People have taken to social media platforms with funny memes, hilarious GIFs, latest Facebook posts, tweets, trending stories, viral videos and a lot more. And as the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with more trending stories from around the world. Stay tuned to this live blog and we shall keep you posted with things happening around the world. September 16 marks various festivals and events across the world.

It marks Mexican Independence Day, a revolutionary civil war that helped it get freedom from Spain. It is also Malaysia Day, a public holiday to commemorate the establishment of the Malaysian federation on the same date in 1963. September 16 also marks International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer which creates awareness about protecting the ozone layer from further depletion and making people aware of the protecting layer.

September 16 also marks Vishwakarma Puja in which Vishwakarma, a Hindu god believed to the divine architect, is worshipped. In the United States, it marks National Cinnamon-Raisin Bread Day where people prepare the bread to celebrate the day. It also marks National Guacamole Day, an avocado-based dip spread. It is the birthdays of Prasoon Joshi, Nick Jonas, Alexis Bledel and Suzie Bates among many others.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 pandemic continues it is important to stay safe and healthy to curb the spread of the disease.