Lord Shiva and his manifestations are uniquely inclined. Among the many, Lord Bhairava is considered to be the powerful and fierce form of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology. He is known as the supreme god of destruction and time, often symbolising death and transformation. Despite his fearsome appearance and legends, Kaal Bhairav is also revered for his protective nature towards his devotees, guiding them on the path of righteousness. Ujjain’s Kaal Bhairav temple is a revered site dedicated to this fierce form of Lord Shiva. The temple's spiritual ambience and rich history make it a must-visit for Shiva devotees. But what has captivated individuals is the liquor offerings made to the idol. The mystery and legend associated with the shrine continue to fascinate Shiva devotees. Ujjain Liquor Ban! Can Devotees Buy and Offer Alcohol to Kaal Bhairav After the Prohibition Order?

Does Kaal Bhairav Really Drink Alcohol?

Ujjain’s Kaal Bhairav temple attracts devotees and tourists from across the world. People travel from different corners of the globe for Kaal Bhairav’s darshan, seek his blessings, and offer alcohol and other puja items as part of the rituals that are followed for ages. But is Kaal Bhairav really drinking the liquor? It must be noted that the alcohol is offered to the temple deity as one of the five tantric ritual offerings known as Panchamakara — Madya (Alcohol), Maansa (Meat), Meena or Matsya (Fish), Mudra (Gesture or Parched Grain) and Maithuna (Copulation). Although there are several deities across the country that are propitiated with alcohol, only Kaal Bhairav is believed to be endowed with the mysterious power of drinking alcohol.

Ujjain’s Kaal Bhairav Temple

Liquor is offered to Kaal Bhairav as a ritual. He is not fussy about the drinks either: desi or scotch, any will do. The priest sitting in front of the statue pours the liquor in a stainless-steel dish and then offers prayer to the god, chanting mantras and performing rituals. In a matter of moments, the liquid starts vanishing. Devotees come to the shrine out of sheer curiosity to see the awe-inspiring sight of Kaal Bhairav sipping his drink.

While science and reason may argue, believers say that Kaal Bhairav has the power to swallow the liquor that devotees offer him. The temple priests and devotees claim that the slit does not have any cavity, and the deity miraculously swallows the drink. Part of the liquor the devotees bring is returned to them as prasad. Interestingly, the temple does not allow visitors to examine the statue.

Whether it is a miracle or not, Ujjain’s Kaal Bhairav drinking alcohol remains a mystery. Bhairava is believed to be the guardian of the sacred city of Varanasi, who is often invoked to overcome obstacles, gain courage and achieve spiritual enlightenment.

