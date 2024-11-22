Masik Kalashtami is an annual occasion celebrated by the Hindu community in India with great devotion. The day of Masik Kalashtami is mainly dedicated to the worship of Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. The special occasion falls on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha every month. In November, Masik Kalashtami Vrat 2024 is on Friday, November 22. As per religious beliefs, it is believed that worshiping Lord Kaal Bhairav on the day of Masik Kalashtami gives the devotees relief from the ill effects of Shani and Rahu. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

As per the Hindu calendar, there are a total of 12 Kalashtamis in a year of which, the one which falls in the month of Margashirsha is the most significant and is celebrated as Kalabhairav Jayanti. On this day, devotees observe a fast, offer prayers and worship Lord Kaal Bhairav with great devotion. In this article, let’s know more about Masik Kalashtami Vrat Date in November, time, rituals and significance of the auspicious fasting day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Masik Kalashtami Vrat 2024 Date

Masik Kalashtami Vrat in November falls on Friday, November 22.

Masik Kalashtami Rituals

On the day of Masik Kalashtami, devotees observe a day-long fast, refraining from eating grains or certain foods, depending on individual vows.

One should take a bath early in the morning and wear clean clothes

Offer flowers, incense, and black sesame seeds to a picture or idol of Kaal Bhairav.

Devotees should recite the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam or other sacred mantras dedicated to the Lord and seek his blessings.

Devotees can also visit Kaal Bhairav temples, particularly in cities like Varanasi, where he is highly revered.

As per religious beliefs, feeding dogs is considered highly auspicious as they are believed to be the vehicle of Kaal Bhairav.

Masik Kalashtami Significance

The significance of Kalashtami is mentioned in ‘Aditya Purana’ which says that, the main deity to be worshipped on Kalashtami is Lord Kaal Bhairav. In Hindu mythology, ‘Kaal’ means time and ‘Bhairav’ refers to ‘the manifestation of Shiva. This day is very important for the followers of Lord Shiva. Devotees seek protection, strength, and the removal of obstacles by worshiping Kaal Bhairav, who is regarded as the guardian of time and dharma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).