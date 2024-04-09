Massachusetts, April 9: A woman from Massachusetts in the United States is making headlines after deciding to marry Robert, a six-foot male doll. According to LADbible, the woman stated that she and Kelly Rossi, a zombie female doll, were in a ‘polyamorous relationship’ earlier. The 25-year-old Felicity Kadlec who had married Kelly in 2018, lived together before being married to Robert. According to report, Felicity fell in love with 26-year-old Robert shortly after she married Kelly. Felicity, who is attracted to dead items, found the dolls on the Halloween prop website Creepy Collection and paid $1,000 (about Rs 83,000) for them.

Felicity and Robert had a special vow-exchange ceremony on Valentine's Day. The wedding had been officiated by Felicity's grandfather. Felicity defied convention by matching Robert's red and black checkered shirt with a red dress. Except for them, only Kelly and their dolls were present at the ceremony. The question, "Do you Robert Kadlec take Felicity Kadlec to be your wife, your spiritual partner, and love her unconditionally through thick and thin?" was posed to Robert at the ceremony. In response, Kadlec spoke for him, and the two sealed their union with a kiss. Bizarre! Woman Gets Pregnant by Rag Doll Made by Her Mother? Well, She Claims to Be Expecting a Second ‘Baby’.

Woman Marries Male Doll in US

When it's time for bed, I might occasionally limit my cuddling to Kelly or Robert. It happens with both at times. Kelly and Robert are good best friends, therefore she's okay with my being with Robert. I want to take them out more in the future without worrying about being judged. These are dolls that I met online, connected spiritually with, and sent away because I felt so loved. Objectum sexuality is neither a disease nor a negative thing. It's not an illusion; rather, it's a spiritual connection. Additionally, I want to make it known that I attend therapy and that my therapist is okay with my love for my doll family, Felicity said in an interview with news agency Jam Press. Trust Issues With Toy! Brazilian Woman Who Married Rag Doll Claims Her Relationship is 'Hanging On A Thread' After Her Handmade Husband 'Cheated'.

She revealed some information regarding her marriage, saying, "I proposed to Robert. He exclaimed, "Are you asking me to marry you?" as soon as I put a ring on his finger. "Yes," I said. Rachel, Luna, Billy, Holly, Victor, Marty, Finney, Gremly, Robbie, and Molly are among the ten zombie children dolls that Kelly Rossi, Felicity Kadlec, and Robert are collectively rearing.

