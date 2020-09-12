Social media has undoubtedly been a great sport throughout this time. Be it some fun challenges or memes and videos; netizens never fail to surprise us with their creative ways to spread laughter and joy. In addition, valuable information and everything else happening across the world is also shared so that netizens remain updated. This week, there were a lot of moments that went viral on social media. Amid all of that was the videos of orange skies in San Francisco that occurred because of the California wildfires. Without a doubt, the clips were so scary that it looked straight out of an apocalyptic movie. Again, there was the video of gender reveal on the Burj Khalifa that created quite a buzz on the internet. Without any further delay, let us check out the viral videos of the week.

1. Orange Skies in San Francisco

Someone put Blade Runner 2049 music to drone footage of San Francisco on 9/09/20 credit to Terry Tsai (YouTube) #BayArea #BayAreaFires pic.twitter.com/ZbdIZRWPFk — Andreas_sensei (@Bunny_Godfather) September 10, 2020

Oregon and California are the latest to be affected by massive wildfires, which have turned regions into red and orange. The skies turned into hues of deep red and orange with thick smoke and ash, blanketing everywhere. Drone footage captured the orange skies in San Francisco that look so terrifying displaying the horrible condition created by the wildfires.

2. Schoolboy Recorded Driving Truck on UK Motorway

A young boy drove a truck, somewhere in Northern Ireland. The video appeared to show that the boy was forced to drive the truck as a man can be heard directing him. The short clip was uploaded on Snapchat from where it went viral. You can check the video HERE.

3. Saltwater Crocodile Swims Alongside Boat in Queensland

A saltwater crocodile speedily swimming alongside a fisherman’s boat in Queensland was captured in a video. The croc pretended to be a dolphin and followed the boat, which was highly dangerous.

4. Swan Makes Woman Wear Her Facemask

A swan appeared to remind a woman to wear her facemask. The female who took down her mask to get close to a swan was made to wear it by the bird. The force of the bird was so strong that the woman nearly lost her balance.

5. YouTubers NELK Boys Host Party With Maskless Attendees

YouTubers known as Nelk boys, after hosting an “open up gyms” protest and partying their way through LA, are now traveling to colleges encouraging students to ignore COVID restrictions to party. Pls watch these videos this is what they’re promoting to their 3.5M young followers pic.twitter.com/sJSLEJpQYS — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) September 10, 2020

YouTubers NELK Boys are under fire after they hosted a party with maskless attendees at the Illinois State University in the US. Following their distasteful act in a pandemic, YouTube temporarily demonetised their channel.

6. Who Wants to be a Millionaire Contestant Calls Wife

A Who Wants to Be a Millionaire contestant called his wife for Phone a Friend, but an unknown man answered. The player, JP Hogen, was left in shock hearing the voice, which was later confirmed as an automated response to phone calls.

7. Gender Reveal on the Burj Khalifa

Dubai influencer couple, Anas and Asala Marwah held their gender reveal party at the Burj Khalifa. This seems to be the first of its kind when a tower shone to announce a couple’s baby’s gender.

These are the seven clips that instantly went viral on social media. We hope the upcoming week unveils more light-hearted videos. Happy Weekend, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).