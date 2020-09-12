The trio of influencers from Toronto, famously known as the NELK boys are under fire after they were spotted encouraging the huge crowd to ignore COVID-19 safety. Kyle Forgeard, Jesse Sebastiani, and Steve Deleonardis are the masterminds behind the rowdy party at Illinois State University in the US. Their latest stunt had risked the COVID-19 guidelines and ISU along with local police, is further investigating the matter. According to reports, after their video went viral, YouTube temporarily demonetised their channel, and a spokesperson for the video-sharing platform stated that with their action the men are “creating a widespread public health risk.” A journalist uploaded the video on Twitter, which shows the YouTubers gathering the huge crowd, with no masks or social distancing, screaming and partying during a pandemic. Tana Mongeau, James Charles, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Amongst Others Flock to Larri Merritt's Birthday Party amid Increasing COVID-19 Cases in California!

Kyle Forgeard, Jesse Sebastiani, and Steve Deleonardis create prank videos that appear weekly on their YouTube channel that has more than 5 million subscribers. Their latest move is making headlines as they were captured hosting a party with maskless attendees. New York Times reporter, Taylor Lorenz screen-recorded the video posted to the NELK Boys’ Instagram stories which show crowds of people drinking, jumping around and screaming for the cameras. Jake Paul’s California Mansion Gets Raided by FBI As Part of an ‘Ongoing’ Investigation, Officials Seize Weapons From The YouTuber’s House.

Illinois State University stated that they are working with local and campus police to investigate the matter and a spokesperson for the school also reported that students in violation could face charges from the town of Normal, Illinois, as well as “suspension from the university.” Meanwhile, YouTube stated that they are temporarily demonetising the account of the YouTubers for their act at ISU during a pandemic.

Watch the Video:

YouTubers known as Nelk boys, after hosting an “open up gyms” protest and partying their way through LA, are now traveling to colleges encouraging students to ignore COVID restrictions to party. Pls watch these videos this is what they’re promoting to their 3.5M young followers pic.twitter.com/sJSLEJpQYS — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) September 10, 2020

This is not the first time when the YouTubers were spotted protesting against the COVID-19 guidelines. Deleonardis and fitness YouTuber Bradley Martyn held a gym-reopening ‘brotest,’ in the previous month in Los Angeles that drew hundreds of people, some of whom held signs that read, “Gym Lives Matter.” The NELK boys have not reacted to their recent allegations.

