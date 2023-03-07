Gone are the days when dating simply meant being in a relationship. With the growing awareness towards the various phases of building a relationship, we have newer terms and trends entering the dating world. In 2023, the trend of Dry Dating is becoming popular among Gen Z and millennials as they become more attentive towards their health. Let us understand more about this concept and whether it will be here to stay. Top Dating Trends 2023: For Gen Z, These 5 Dating Trends From Situationship To Dry Dating Are a Hit!

What is Dry Dating?

Dry Dating is when people choose not to consume alcohol on their dates. This started post-COVID when people started going on physical dates and were more conscious about their health. Consumption of alcohol may influence certain thoughts, or people may not be completely themselves. To avoid this masked behaviour and form a better emotional connection with their date, daters opt not to drink alcohol on their dates, thus giving rise to the term ‘Dry Dating.’

Going on a date for the first time is bound to be nervous and jittery, so a lot of young people resort to alcohol to reduce stress. However, a lot of people are now rethinking their alcohol consumption while dating. As per a survey conducted by the popular dating app Bumble, more than 50% of Indians responded they would want to get to know a person with a clear mind and thus not consume alcohol. About 45% of the respondents were conscious of their health and wanted to reduce their alcohol consumption. Some answered that they drink only to give company to their partner.

This is definitely a positive trend to enter dating terminology. It will enable the couple to strike up meaningful conversations and get to know each other’s thoughts and personalities. It also ensures you don’t end up embarrassing yourselves in front of your partner once the alcohol kicks in. It helps to assess your chemistry with the person and how the relationship can advance. With alcohol out of the picture, it can also help the couple to come up with some unique ideas for their next date. So looks like dry dating is here to stay for good.

