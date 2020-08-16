If you have seen the horror movie franchise of The Conjuring then you must know about the Annabelle doll. The haunted doll is recently making headlines following rumours of her escape from her enclosure in Connecticut. What exactly is the legend of this demonic doll, is she real, where was she found? If all of these questions have been running in your mind, then we answer them for you here. Read on to have the answers to frequently asked questions about Annabelle Doll. Dybbuk Box Ghost Story: Found Annabelle Doll Story Scary? Wait Till You Read The Spooky Legend of Vintage Wine Cabinet That's So Creepy, You Will Have to Sleep With Lights On Tonight!

What is the Annabelle Doll?

The Annabelle doll is an allegedly possessed doll with demonic intentions. Earlier thought to be a friendly spirit, the doll attacked the house members where it was found.

How Does Annabelle Look?

The real doll on which the stories are based does not look like the one shown in the movies. It is in fact, a plain-looking classic Raggedy Ann doll with red yarn as hair. The moviemakers have changed the look for a horror appeal.

Where was Annabelle Found and by Whom?

The real Annabelle doll was actually a birthday present from a mother to her daughter. A girl named Donna got this doll as a present on her 28th birthday. Donna's mother purchased the Raggedy Ann Doll from a hobby store in 1970.

Is Annabelle Doll Real?

This is the most common question about this supposedly demonic doll. If true events and anecdotes of people are to believed Annabelle is very much real and tucked away at a museum.

Where is Annabelle Doll Now?

The 'Annabelle' Doll is at a museum in Connecticut. She is in The Warren's Occult Museum. The Warrens' are famed demonologists and paranormal investigators who took away the doll from Donna and also performed an exorcism on it. Annabelle is safely locked away in their museum for decades. People travel from all over the country to visit the supposedly haunted artefacts. Annabelle Doll of 'Conjuring' Fame is Very Much Trapped in the Warrens' Museum, Here's The Proof That The World Is Safe From Its Paranormal Activities (Watch Video).

These are some of the common questions about this possessed doll that we have answered for you here. If you and your friends love having discussions around horror characters and stories, then you can share this with them and have a spooky night.

