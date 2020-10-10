If you have been pretty active on Twitter then you'd have seen people tweeting about the snowflake emoji. Some are complaining why they haven't got it yet and waiting for their DMs to be filled with these icy cool emoticon. While others are wondering what is the deal with this emoji anyway. Snowflake emoji has become a smooth pick up line now. How and why has the snowflake emoji become a sign of adoration? Why is everyone tweeting about this emoticon in particular? People want to know the meaning of the snowflake emoji. Don't worry as we give you all the answers in this article.

If you have seen then people are sharing stories of "how it started, how's it going" with their partners. In another version people show "how it started vs how it ended". While there are some pretty wholesome tweets in here, American rapper Quavo gave a glimpse of how it started for him and his rapper girlfriend Saweetie. He approached her first with a snowflake emoji as a reference to Saweetie's single "Icy Girl." She replied with a bowl of soup with reference to "Stir Fry". And he posted a screenshot of them enjoying cocktail together. The duo has come a long way in the last two years and are still going strong. Fans were amazed that a snowflake emoji led to their love story and since then it has become a sign to convey your love for someone. So people have started tweeting about getting a snowflake emoji. Regular Use of Emojis Can Give You Better Sex And Dating Life? New Study Thinks So.

Check Rapper Quavo's Tweet:

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING 😂 pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020

Here Are Others Tweets on Snowflake Emoji:

Nobody Sent You Yet?

Nobody sent me the snowflake emoji ❄️ :( — BBQ Chicken Tortilla Wrap(Chicken Paratha Roll) (@TheJudasAmongU) October 10, 2020

Where is My Emoji?

alrightttt but where’s my snowflake emoji... — Aaliyah (@aaliyaholv) October 10, 2020

A Smooth Pickup Line

did ur crush dm u the snowflake emoji yet or do i have to — g åby ੈ♡˳ (@g6byy) October 8, 2020

Looking to Send a Snowflake Emoji

Lookin for a boy to send a snowflake emoji to😔 — زول ميِّت (@YourZoulmate) October 10, 2020

Waiting to Receive

Still waiting for the snowflake emoji dm… 😔 — 4freakshowstan (@20aisha1) October 10, 2020

What the Emoji Means Online

There are numerous other tweets about sending or receiving the snowflake emoji. While it blows up, others are wondering what it even means. Well, now you know.

As per Emoji wiki, which gives details of every emoji, it describes snowflake emoji as something that represents special. It states, "Snowflake emoji represents that frozen 💦 Water particles that fall down from the sky, making everyone feel the special ❄️️ Winter magic. It is known that there are no identical snowflakes — so this emoji is the symbol of uniqueness. However, it is more often used in its more direct meanings of winter." Wow! So it indeed works to show you're special! So if you are getting snowflakes in your DMs get the hint! Now you know what the trend is all about.

