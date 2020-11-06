The digital space is about to get more exciting, and payments will be even easier now. Thanks to WhatsApp for introducing the payment feature on its messaging app. Even though we have Google Pay and other UPI payment methods, WhatsApp’s latest feature has made users thrilled. People have taken to Twitter to share WhatsApp Pay funny memes and jokes and also how excited they are with this latest update. According to the company, making payments will be reportedly as easy as forwarding a message. Interesting! In this article, let us check out how you can send and receive money through the Facebook-owned app.

The payment option on WhatsApp has already been there for users across the countries. However, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), India’s flagship payments processor on November 5, finally allowed WhatsApp to go live on its United Payments Interface (UPI). WhatsApp also introduced a message disappear option for chats that will automatically allow messages to disappear within a time limit of seven days. So, when the Facebook-owned app announced its payment method, it was obvious to receive some hilarious reactions and memes.

#WhatsAppPay Other Payment Apps to Zuckerberg : pic.twitter.com/JUU1a8JBxk — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) November 6, 2020

#WhatsAppPay WhatsApp Announces Payment via upi. Meanwhile Paytm and other UPI's be like🤭🤣🤣😉 pic.twitter.com/O5tRVI1zAW — King S (@KingS21697049) November 6, 2020

#WhatsAppPay will start working now Friend -Bhai thode paise WhatsApp pay karde please kaam tha Me : pic.twitter.com/gjMpO2LbpQ — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) November 6, 2020

#WhatsAppPay WhatsApp pay is now available for Indian users . *Other payment Apps To mark Zuckerberg : pic.twitter.com/Q7Ivky8Yg0 — Sachin🇮🇳 (@Sarcasticbf) November 6, 2020

#WhatsAppPay Nibbas releasing now they can get girl's phone number pic.twitter.com/r9gOcpPvLb — sajjanladka (@sajjanladka) November 6, 2020

How to Send and Receive Money Through WhatsApp Payment?

WhatsApp Payments runs on the UPI platform, much like many other online payment services. This will allow users to transfer money instantly, directly linked between bank accounts. There is no need to create a wallet, separately. Users need to update their WhatsApp messenger first, and they will find the Payment option on the app itself. After clicking on Payments in the attachment segment, authenticate yourself with a debit card number, create a UPI handle and generate a UPI pin. There you go, you can make payments easily, while also enjoying chats at the same time with so many colourful images.

The WhatsApp Payment method for both Android and Ios phones. You will need to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your phone for the latest feature.

