Australian Tennis Player Angelina Graovac who recently joined XXX website OnlyFans has taken over social media. Fans are totally in love with this star who made a bold move to fund her career. She has joined the XXX website OnlyFans to sell her nude, steamy pics. She reminds us of Australian racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who shot to fame via OnlyFans and earned in millions! The promising Australian Tennis player, Angelina Graovac is set to sell sexy pictures of herself on the XXX website to make enough money to fund her career that looks extremely promising. The 19-year-old and has decided to take the financial matters in her own hands just like other queens who are earning via OnlyFans.

Five Things About Australian Tennis Player Angelina Graovac who Recently Joined XXX Website OnlyFans:

The 19-year-old made her tennis debut in 2018. However now she is selling nude photos of herself on XXX website OnlyFans to keep her tennis dreams alive.

Graovac hails from New South Wales and has been waiting for a sports breakthrough since 2018, according to The Sun,

Graovac is ranked 1171 in world tennis, having won only nine of her 37 career singles matches.

Graovac is notably not the first tennis star to choose OnlyFans as a way to support finances.

