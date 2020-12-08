Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced that he set to return to the boxing ring to fight YouTuber Logan Paul. They two will fight in a special exhibition match on February 20, 2021. This match will be streamed as a pay-per-view on Fanmio, the event website. Floyd Mayweather is an illustrious champion who has over fifteen major world titles, so his career graph in the ring is well-known, unlike Paul who has major presence in YouTube videos. But Paul has his set of fan following too. Who is Logan Paul and what are all his videos about? We tell you more.

Here's The Announcement of Their Fight:

Who is Logan Paul?

Logan Paul is an American YouTuber who became famous on the internet from video-sharing app Vine. He garnered over a million followers there and shifted to YouTube, once it shut down. His presence on YouTube has made his famous to even feature in TV shows. He has over 22.6 million followers on the platform. He has even made an appearance in movie named The Thinning. Not just video and TV, he has also released few songs, more fun that the typical serious releases. As per a report, Paul's YouTube channel earn him more than annual $10 million. His net worth is $19 million. Tea Tuesday: From Logan Paul's Viral Blowjob Sex Tape Leak To James Charles 'Death' Google Searches, All You Need To Know.

Logan Paul earlier made a lot of comedy sketches. He got embroiled in a controversy in 2018, after he showed a corpse on his video. He and his friends were going through a forest in Japan when they came across a dead body, a victim of suicide. Paul made jokes on him and the video went viral. It was taken down for being disrespectful. YouTube took action by cutting down the ad revenue on his channel. Logan Paul Almost Dies Parachuting! Shares Picture on Social Media.

Coming to boxing, Logan Paul has fought before. He twice fought vlogger and rapper Olajide "KSI" Olatunji. The first ended in draw and in the second one he was defeated. So his record is 0-1 as a professional boxer. Now it remains to be seen, what unfolds when he takes on a boxing champion.

