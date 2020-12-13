‘Why Were Chainsaws Invented?’ Makes It to One of the Top Google Searches for 2020! (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Google "Year in Search" list for 2020 has revealed some of the most interesting and unexpected queries around the world, especially during these testing times. However, it was the top search queries with "Why" that are particularly intriguing in the United States. Amongst the top five "Why" searches remained "Why were chainsaws invented?" Others were: "Why is there a coin shortage?"; "Why was George Floyd arrested?"; "Why is Nevada taking so long?"; and "Why is TikTok getting banned?" Google Year in Search 2020: From 'What is Coronavirus?' to 'What is Binod?' Check Out 5-Most Searched Queries on Google by Indians This Year.

However, there is a reason for why amongst the other trend-based searches like the ones related to Nevada and TikTok, the chain saw question makes sense. Yes, the answer to the question is the reason why so many people google searched "Why were chainsaws invented?" Social media saw trends that asked people to capture the before after expression after googling "Why were chainsaws invented?", the answer is quite unexpected because it is definitely not "for cutting trees" but something really bizarre and for some faint-hearted people, well, GORY!

Why were chainsaws invented?

The chain hand saw, a fine serrated link chain which cut on the concave side, was invented around 1783-1785. Two doctors invented the chainsaw in 1780 to make the removal of pelvic bone easier and less time-consuming during childbirth. The chainsaw was soon used for other bone cutting operations and amputations in the surgical room.

Watch Video:

People Are Not Having It

Just goggled "why were chainsaws invented?" And now im mortified pic.twitter.com/qFPPTmzzUF — Rk⁷ support 📌🥺 (@liltaesinner) December 7, 2020

LOL

From Google's Year in Search: No. 1 under "Why ... " searches is "Why were chainsaws invented?" Surely a question I didn't know I needed the answer to. — Evan Pflugradt (@EvPflu) December 10, 2020

LMAO

Want to entertain yourself during covid? Check out "why were chainsaws invented?" On Google. You're welcome — Alan Conroy (@AlanConroy11) December 12, 2020

Google also bucketed searches into more hopeful categories to keep things in perspective during the season of giving. Many people in the United States appeared to be searching for “how to help Australia fires;” “how to help Black Lives Matter;” “how to help during coronavirus;” “how to help Yemen;” and “how to help acid reflux”

