To wake up to with a Kim Kardashian butt when all you actually wanted was a boob job feels horrifying right? This ACTUALLY happened with a mom who claims that she had initially gone for a breast operation BUT ended up with a "Kardashian bum". Traumatised mother-of-three also sued the doctors, only to receive disappointment as she couldn't win the case. As per the Sun, Lyubov Laufer's traumatic £3,900 surgery in Novosibirsk, central Russia by Russian plastic surgeon Tatyana Romanovskaya went horribly wrong after she wanted to remove breast implants after seven years due to inflammation BUT ended up with a Kim K butt.

Before the lipofilling treatment aka the procedure where the patient's own fat is used to improve the breast shape, her surgeon was changed but she went ahead with him hesistantly. However, while she hadn't thought the excess fat would be injected into her bum. "I have lost everything - my job and my family as I cannot sleep in the same room as my husband. I felt horror when I saw my breasts and huge fear in my soul about how I would live with it. Everything froze in me. And forgive me Kim Kardashian, but I woke up with my buttocks a terrifying size that I had not asked for," she revealed.

Left in "excruciating pain" she suffered "convulsions". "Even in my worst dream, I could not dream of a Kardashian-like bum on my slender body," she further said. Kim K Butt Implants are otherwise a HUGE hit (no pun intended) Right from XXX porn star Renee Gracie to so many other aspiring models splurge to look like Kim K. Recently, a curvy model from Frankfurt revealed her journey that started off as a skinny girl to when she opted to get boob jobs and butt implants for a Kim Kardashian style figure. However, she also says now that she has bigger boobs and butt she is not able to find a boyfriend. Her boobs are "too big" and good men get intimidated, she says. Nevertheless, breast implants and other enhancements surgeries are quite risky and don't always go your way! Recently, in a frightening breast implant botch-up, a 27-year-old woman's implants fell off her breasts soon after she got it done from a celebrity-endorsed clinic in Turkey. The mother-of-two underwent a breast enhancement surgery and was suffering from discomfort and pain which the clinic brushed it off a "normal" symptom of recovery. A year ago, a butt surgery went horribly wrong after a woman got cooking oil injected into her butt which left her fighting for life. The 52-year-old woman, wanted to get a butt lift surgery, however, it left her on the verge of death as she got cooking oil injected into her buttocks.

