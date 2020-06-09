Frankfurt Model Gets Boob Jobs and Butt Implants to Look Like Kim K After Blowing up Whopping £30k but Can’t Find a Boyfriend Because Breasts Are ‘Too Big’

Big Boob Model (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A curvy model from Frankfurt revealed her journey that started off as a skinny girl to when she opted to get boob jobs and butt implants for a Kim Kardashian style figure. However, she also says now that she has bigger boobs and butt she is not able to find a boyfriend. Her boobs are "too big" and good men get intimidated, she says. Known as Yvonne Bar the 26-year-old is very popular on Instagram. She blew off a whopping £30,000 (28,78,099 INR) on surgery to look like Kim Kardashian. She now earns a bomb via her OnlyFans account and has gotten innumerable surgeries.

However, she revealed to The Sun how she was extremely insecure about her body for years. She always loved the idea of having curves and earlier when she was skinny she would even avoid going to swimming pools or the beach. She was mocked in highschool by names like "tomboy" and "stick with nipples". However, she underwent three boob jobs to go from AA bra size to an H cup, a Brazilian butt lift and many fillers and Botox. She also had plans to travel to Turkey in March, 2020 but because of the coronavirus outbreak, was unable to.

Yvonne admitted to The Sun that previously she was bullied for having a rather flat figure, however, now after she has got the Kim-K style curves, men are "intimidated by her looks and shy away from approaching her."

She says, “Many men like it a lot and the reaction on my social media is very positive. Germany is a bit more conservative and some people give me bad stares when I am walking outside, especially women. Men stare a lot of course but many are intimidated to actually walk up and talk to me, I think. I receive a lot of messages on my Instagram and Only Fans and people from all over the world contact me and want to invite me to events."

Explaining her hardships she said, “Sometimes it’s a bit stressful and it feels like I have to prove myself, that I am a good person with moral standards. Because people won’t believe it, just because I have big boobs. Which is crazy. But many men all over the world like my look and contact me on my social media.

Take a Look At Her Pic When She Was Skinny:

Talking about the issues she is facing in the search of a serious relationship, the Frankfurt model says, “It’s very difficult for me now to find a serious relationship. I would really like one, but I think I scare some good guys off. I attract guys that either want arm candy or guys that are famous or rich but are players. And I don’t like superficial relationships. I want something real.

She also explained the downside of the having heavy boobs, she says, “My neck just sometimes hurts because my implants are very heavy now, but I wear a supportive bra which I wear almost twenty-four-seven, I even sleep with it.