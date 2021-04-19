Bella Thorne has bought an engagement ring for her fiancé. The 23-year-old actress' beau Ben Mascolo took to social media to show off the new ring that was bought for him by his bride-to-be as the couple celebrated their upcoming nuptials. Captioning the photos, he wrote: "She got me an engagement ring."Last month, Ben shared the happy news they were engaged. Posting a photograph of him and Bella, who had a stunning pear-shaped diamond ring on her finger, he simply captioned the photo: "She said YES! (sic)" Bella Thorne's Ex-Girlfriend Tana Mongeau Gets Engaged To YouTuber Jake Paul.

The 23-year-old actress also shared the photo, and other posts of the happy couple, confirming the news on her Instagram Stories. Bella and Benjamin started dating in June 2019, when they confirmed their romance on social media. By July 2020, their representatives were denying engagement rumours, following a Mexican getaway last summer.

XXX OnlyFans Queen Bella Thorne With Fiancé Benjamin Mascolo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

This reminds us of the time the sexy OnlyFans queen found herself in major controversies with sex workers on OnlyFans. After the subscription-based XXX website decided to change its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user, people blamed Bella Thorne because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Currently, Thorne is busy minting money from OnlyFans. The XXX site has its usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. The XXX platform is known to allow you to share explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com.

