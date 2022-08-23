A XXX reality show? Well after a booming 18+ social media platform aka XXX subscription website OnlyFans, why not?! Now people are lining up to reveal everything XXX for a new Discovery+ docuseries that wants to leak your sex tape. Couples are challenged to record their sexiest moments and watch them back with a coach in "Good Sex," which premieres on August 19. Yes, people are going out and about with their homemade XXX video. Snippets of the video are presented to the audience, but the couple's most intimate sections are obscured. The star of the programme is Caitlin V. Neal, a sex instructor in her 30s who goes by Caitlin V. She explained to The NY Post why she favours the stripped-down strategy.

She was quoted saying to NYP: "When we are doing talk-based coaching sessions, I’m asking people to describe in words something that’s far beyond our ability to articulate: a sexual encounter. Often, because people don’t have a shared baseline understanding, [talking] pales in comparison to being able to see that on video." Oral Sex Video in Public! Woman Performs Sex Act on Man at Liverpool Concert Square, Randy Couple’s XXX Video Goes Viral (NSFW Warning).

For assistance on orgasm issues, erectile dysfunction, and mismatched libidos, clients resort to the sex coach throughout the course of the series, but before they meet, Caitlin requires something from them. Before their first meeting with Caitlin, clients will set up their gear to become dirty so she can assess their technique and provide alternatives. Although it might seem intrusive, the situation is voluntary and enables Caitlin to perform her duties to the best of her ability. She explained that, in order to effectively guide the partners through the bedroom, she needed to observe the partners' sexual behaviour. Matt Le Tissier's Daughter-in-law Turns XXX Porn Star as Alex Le Tissier Joins OnlyFans Causing Fallout With Ex-Footballer! Everything You Need to Know.

She emphasised that there "is hope" and that getting therapy for sexual issues is "OK." One couple claimed that the woman couldn't reach the climax, but after the coach watched their footage, Caitlin discovered that the woman was actually staging her orgasms. In a another session, she saw a sexually inexperienced couple who were having erectile trouble; Caitlin gave them relaxation advice so they could enjoy their alone time.

