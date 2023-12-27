Srinagar, December 27: Security forces averted a major tragedy on Wednesday with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla road was suspended temporarily after a gas cylinder was detected by the roadside at Lawaypora on the busy highway during routine patrolling by security forces in the morning, they said. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the suspected IED through a controlled explosion without causing any damage, they said. The traffic has been restored on the road. Jammu and Kashmir: Major Incident of Vehicle-Borne IED Blast Averted by Timely Input, Action by Security Forces in Pulwama.

Suspicious Object Detected, Destroyed on Srinagar-Baramulla Road:

#IED Recovered at Lawaypora, on the #Srinagar - Baramulla Highway.#ChinarWarriors & @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror incident today by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED at Lawaypora on the Srinagar - #Baramulla Highway. #IndianArmy resolute in its commitment to keep… — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) December 27, 2023

Mysterious Object Found in Lawapora Area:

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: A mysterious object was found in the Lawapora area of Srinagar. Security forces and the Bomb Disposal Squad are present at the site. pic.twitter.com/1dl3yeCC7R — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

