Hyundai Creta 2024 will be launched in India today at 12 PM (noon) on Indian Standard Time. The new 2024 Hyundai Creta is a mid-sized SUV that will be launched with three engines and four transmission options. The engine options include the 1.5l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine, 1.5l MPi Petrol engine and 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel engine. The transmission options include 6-speed Manual, Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and 6-speed Automatic transmission. The Hyundai Creta 2024 booking started at Rs 25,000 price. The new Creta 2024 price is expected to start at Rs 10.90 lakh; however, the company will soon unveil its new model and actual price during the 'Launch Livestream'. Hyundai Creta 2024 Launch on January 16: From Expected Price to Features and Specifications, Check Everything About Hyundai’s New Mid-Sized SUV.

New Hyundai Creta 2024 Launch Livestream Link:

