Tesla's new refreshed Model Y received the highest safety rating from IIHS test for 2025. This comes after Elon Musk's Tesla received five-star rating in a crash tests by NHTSA. IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) released its footage. Now, the Tesla Model Y has earned the highest IIHS safety rating. Elon Musk reacted to this saying, "Model Y rated highest in safety". Tesla Cybertruck Crash Test: Tesla’s EV Truck Receives 5-Star Rating From NHTSA With Lowest Overall Probability of Injury and Rollover Risks (Watch IIHS Footage Here).

Elon Musk Reacted to See Refreshed Tesla Model Y Getting Highest Safety Rating

Model Y rated highest in safety https://t.co/0dFXPfnQb6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2025

