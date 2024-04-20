Elon Musk's EV company, Tesla, has taken a strategic step towards lowering the prices of electric cars (EVs) in the US. After a quarter in which the company's deliveries were less than expected, Tesla cut off USD 2,000 from its popular models Y, X and S on Friday. As per a report of Moneycontrol, the Model Y's base version is now available at USD 42,990. The long-range and performance variants of the same model have seen similar reductions, with new prices set at USD 47,990 and USD 51,490, respectively. The base version of the Model S is now available for USD 72,990 and the high-performance plaid variant is available now at USD 87,990. Tesla's Model X with the base variant is now available at USD 77,990 and the plaid variant at USD 92,900. Tesla Deal With Tata: Elon Musk’s EV Company Signs Deal With Tata Electronics To Procure Semiconductors for Its Global Operations, Say Reports.

Tesla Model Y Price in US

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)