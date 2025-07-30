Elon Musk's Tesla has released a new software update for its EV models. The new Tesla update comes with a new feature called "Light Sync". The company started rolling out the OTA (over-the-air) software version update for its models. Tesla said, "Rolling out now in software update 2025.26+" on X. Tesla already offers Grok AI integration to its EV models and improved performance, fixed bugs and increased security with the 2025.26.4 version, a sub-release of 2025.26 updates. Tesla's new Light Sync helps manage internal ambient lighting to to the music to create unique experience. Tesla-Samsung Deal: Elon Musk Says He Discussed Details of Semiconductor Supply Deal With Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Tesla Launches New 2025.26 Series Update for EV Models

Turn your Tesla into a rave cave with the new Light Sync feature 🎶 Rolling out now in software update 2025.26+ pic.twitter.com/IIsQxZ9jDP — Tesla (@Tesla) July 29, 2025

