Xiaomi SU7 all-electric sedan is set to launch on March 28, 2024 (today) at 7 PM GMT+8. Xiaomi unveiled its new SU7 e-model design in February 2024 during MWC 2024 and promised to offer unique connected features and ecosystem. As per the report by CnEVPost, the Xiaomi SU7 EV will reportedly be launched in four variants - regular, Pro, Max and Founders Edition during the Xiaomi EV Launch event. The SU7 model will be launched in China first, and then the company might unveil its plans to introduce it in other parts of the world. Xiaomi unveiled two models with its SU7 electric sedan - one offering a 668km range and another offering an 800km range. Kia K4 Compact Sedan Unveiled in US Ahead of Launch, Sale To Begin in Second Half of 2024; Check Details.

Xiaomi SU7 To Launch Today in China at 7 PM:

Join us in a few hours for the #XiaomiEVLaunch livestream. Get ready to witness the future of smart travel together! #DrivingForward pic.twitter.com/HDk6ypNtGO — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 28, 2024

