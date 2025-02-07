Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) stocks opened in green today, February 7, during early morning trade. As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Bharti Airtel Ltd (NSE: BHARTIARTL) shares were trading at INR 1,678.65 and rose by INR 58.25 or 3.67%. Bharti Airtel reported multifold growth in its net profit, which rose to INR 14,781 crore in the third quarter. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 7, 2025: Zomato, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Airtel Share Price Today

