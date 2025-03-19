Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (NSE: BAJAJHFL) surged 5.71 per cent in early trade on March 19, reaching INR 124.35 after opening at INR 119.20. The stock gained momentum following strong investor interest, pushing its market capitalisation to INR 97,980.65 crore. A total of 113.37 lakh shares were traded on the NSE, reflecting high participation. Bajaj Housing Finance is trading well above its 52-week low of INR 103.10 but remains below its 52-week high of INR 188.50. The strong price action suggests renewed confidence in the stock amid a positive market outlook. Cipla Share Price Today, March 19: Cipla Stock Opens Higher but Slips 0.15% in Early Trade; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today:

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

