Zoho’s Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu highlighted the risk associated with the software engineer jobs despite their better pay. He said, "... the fact that software engineers get paid better than mechanical engineers or civil engineers or chemists or school teachers is not some birthright and we cannot take that for granted, and we cannot assume it will last forever." He said that the customers, paying for Zoho products, also cannot be taken for granted. He said, the company could be disrupted and mentioned quote from Intel's Andy Grove "Only the paranoids survive". He said the productivity revolution in software development (LLMs + tooling) could eliminate many software jobs. VerSe Layoffs: Dailyhunt and Josh Parent Company To Cut 350 Jobs This Month Amid Restructuring and Focus on AI.

Zoho's Founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu Warned About Software Engineer Layoffs

I have often said this to our employees: the fact that software engineers get paid better than mechanical engineers or civil engineers or chemists or school teachers is not some birthright and we cannot take that for granted, and we cannot assume it will last forever. The fact… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 18, 2025

