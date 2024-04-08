Byju's, the renowned ed-tech company, has made a significant move in its leadership team by bringing on board Deepak Mehrotra as the new CEO of its test preparation subsidiary, Aakash Educational Services. As per a report of Money Control, Byju's' Aakash has appointed former Pearson India MD Deepak Mehrotra as CEO. Byju's acquired Aakash in April 2021 for its test prep expertise. Deepak Mehrotra, known for his previous leadership at Pearson India, is expected to lead Aakash during a phase where Byju's is navigating complex challenges from stakeholder and government institutions. Deepak Mehrotra's experience also showcased his leadership by managing Ashirvad Pipes as its MD. This diverse exposure is expected to benefit Aakash, especially as Byju's works through the challenges of integrating its vast educational offerings. Startup Funding India 2024: 30 Indian Startups Secured Over 'USD 172.71 Million' Last Week, Companies Continued To Raise Funds at Normal Pace, Says Report.

