Byju Raveendran shared a post on March 30, 2025, and expressed his desire to rebuild his edtech company, Byju's, after a difficult period. The edtech startup, once valued at USD 22 billion in 2022, has faced financial crises, regulatory issues, and legal battles with investors. Despite these challenges, Byju’s founder remains optimistic about the future. He said, “ "Broke, not Broken. We will rise again." Raveendran further noted, "Once we relaunch our company - which I believe will happen sooner than expected - we will rehire exclusively from our incredible pool of former BYJUites.​" What Is Byju’s vs EY Dispute? From Byju Raveendran’s Allegations Against Ernst & Young to Whistleblower’s Claims, Here’s All You Need To Know.

Byju Raveendran Says ‘Broke, Not Broken’

Broke, not Broken. We will rise again. pic.twitter.com/dAekepwCtf — Byju Raveendran (@ByjuofBYJUS) March 30, 2025

Byju Raveendran Plans To Rehire of Former Employees

Once we relaunch our company - which I believe will happen sooner than expected - we will rehire exclusively from our incredible pool of former BYJUites.​ My hyper-optimism may seem crazy to some. But let’s not forget that you have to be odd to be number one. — Byju Raveendran (@ByjuofBYJUS) March 29, 2025

