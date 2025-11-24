Shares of IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, rose by over 1 percent in the early trading hours of Monday, November 24, after BSE Index Services announced that the company will be added to the 30-stock Sensex benchmark. InterGlobe Aviation will replace Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles in the index, with the change scheduled to take effect from the market opening on Monday, December 22. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 24, 2025: Tata Power, RVNL and Lemon Tree Hotels Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

IndiGo Share Price Today, November 24

(Photo Credits: NSE)

