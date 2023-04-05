Lithuania Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Wednesday reacted to Finland joining NATO. Speaking about Finland joining NATO, Lithuania FM Gabrielius Landsbergis said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will need to explain to the Russian people why the country ended up being "heavily sanctioned. He also said that Putin also has to explain why Russia is losing a war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Finland joined NATO and became the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization which is also known as the North Atlantic Alliance. Finland Officially Joins NATO As 31st Member of the Alliance, Russia Threatens 'Counter-Measures' (Watch Video).

Putin Has To Explain Why Russia Is Losing War in Ukraine

Putin will need to explain to the Russian people why the country ended up "heavily sanctioned, losing a war in Ukraine," says Lithuania FM Gabrielius Landsbergis following Finland joining NATO https://t.co/xmP9InJDYj pic.twitter.com/CTp4AuPzHx — Bloomberg (@business) April 5, 2023

