GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness table-toppers Delhi Capitals visit Gujarat and clash against the in-form Gujarat Titans. The GT vs DC vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 19. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the GT vs DC IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Gujarat Titans to Arrange Free Water Stations, Sun Visors, Sunscreens, and ORS For Fans to Combat Ahmedabad Heat During Afternoon GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Gujarat Titans will look to return to winning ways after their loss against Lucknow Super Giants, while Delhi Capitals will be hoping to win their second successive match and maintain their lead in the IPL 2025 points table, having last won against Rajasthan Royals via a Super Over. Meanwhile, we have drafted the GT vs DC Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. IPL 2025: Dasun Shanaka Roped In as Glenn Phillips' Replacement by Gujarat Titans for Remainder of Indian Premier League 18

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul (DC) and Jos Buttler (RR)

Batters: Sai Sudarsan (GT), Sherfane Rutherford (GT), and Tristan Stubbs (DC).

All-Rounders: Washington Sundar (RR), Axar Patel (DC), and Vipraj Nigam (DC).

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna (GT), Mitchell Starc (DC), and Kuldeep Yadav (DC).

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Axar Patel (c), Jos Buttler (vc).

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (DC), Jos Buttler (GT), Sai Sudarsan (GT), Sherfane Rutherford (GT), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Washington Sundar (RR), Axar Patel (DC), Vipraj Nigam (DC), Prasidh Krishna (GT), Mitchell Starc (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC).

