As They Made Us marks the directorial debut of Mayim Bialik. The family drama stars Candice Bergen, Dustin Hoffman and Diana Agron in the lead. The film revolves around the life of a divorced mother played by Agron who is trying make things stable within her dysfunctional family. The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of the upcoming film that is set to be released in theatres and on VOD on April 8.

Watch The Trailer Of As They Made Us Below:

#AsTheyMadeUs, the directorial debut of Mayim Bialik (Amy from #TheBigBangTheory) releases in US theatres and VOD on April 8. Stars Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg, Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen. pic.twitter.com/I3IHqgw7cV — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) March 9, 2022

