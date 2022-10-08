Tara Vs Bilal was scheduled to be released in theatres on October 14. However, the film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee, has now been postponed to October 28. The makers have dropped trailer of this slice-of-life film and it gives glimpses of the ‘extraordinary match’ of Tara and Bilal. Tara vs Bilal: John Abraham’s Upcoming Production Goes on Floors in London.

Tara Vs Bilal New Release Date

BHUSHAN KUMAR - JOHN ABRAHAM JOIN HANDS: 'TARA VS BILAL' GETS NEW RELEASE DATE, TRAILER OUT NOW... #TaraVsBilal - starring #HarshvardhanRane and #SoniaRathee - gets a new release date: 28 Oct 2022... Directed by #SamarIqbal... #TaraVsBilalTrailer: https://t.co/2xGfZqtjek pic.twitter.com/4n4eSbmNkx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2022

Watch The Trailer Of Tara Vs Bilal Below:

