It's been two decades now that Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol's blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released. A film that won the hearts of millions and millions of cine lovers. Now, actress Ameesha Patel talks about her favourite scene from Sunny Deol's film and she admits that performing the scene and executing it with the team was very challenging.

Ameesha Patel Shares Her Favourite Gadar Scene

One of my many fav scenes from GADAR as we celebrate 20 years ... was a challenging scene to perform and execute for the entire team pic.twitter.com/ruO2YrN0Vv — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 15, 2021

