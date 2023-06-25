Shah Rukh Khan is referred as ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’ and ‘King Khan’. From his debut film Deewana to his recently released Pathaan, SRK’s cinematic journey has been an inspirational one. In these 31 years of his career in Bollywood, he has portrayed numerous characters and fans just can’t stop praising about it. As the 57-year-old star completes 31 years in Bollywood, Twitterati is celebrating it by trending ’31 Years Of SRK’ and ’31 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan Era’ on the micro-blogging platform. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Deewana Turns 31: Fans Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s Debut Movie, Share Stills of His Films and Interviews and Trend #31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra on Twitter.

#31YearsOfSRK

When SRK Returned With Pathaan

#31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra

king of romance and emperor of heart - @iamsrk who teached us the true meaning of love #31YearsOfSRK #31YearsOfShahRukhKhanErapic.twitter.com/ldFXTuAHOu — ♡Aʂԋυ♡. (@SrkianAshu) June 24, 2023

'Legend'

The man The myth The legend Today #ShahRukhKhan completed its 31 Years in Bollywood. Then Man who ruled Salman, Aamir, Akshay for 31 years and ended there career in 2023 with Pathaan. #31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra#31YearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/hT4aIb0tOl — RUPESH (@SRKianRupesh05) June 24, 2023

TRUE

The history will be kinder ❤️ His hardwork will be recognised#31YearsOfSRK#31YearsOfShahRukhKhanErapic.twitter.com/ftfJy2orFx — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) June 24, 2023

An Inspirational Journey

The biggest success story in the Indian Film industry#31YearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/txyFZ5ZTXI — Troll SRK Haters (@trollsrkhaters5) June 24, 2023

'King Of Romance'

31 Years of SRK romance. The man who taught us to love. The King of romance. ❤️#31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra #31YearsOfSRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/pnS9gfKswW — SRKs Sana ✨ (@srkdeewanix) June 24, 2023

'KING'

