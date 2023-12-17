At Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day, a heartwarming moment unfolded as Aaradhya Bachchan and Abram Khan shared an adorable hug. The children of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, respectively, showcased their talent at the event. The endearing embrace between Aaradhya and Abram melted hearts as they hugged each other, capturing a precious moment of friendship. Shah Rukh Khan's Sweet Kiss to Son AbRam Post Annual Day Performance Melts Hearts Online, See Video Here!

Watch Aaradhya Bachchan and AbRam Khan's Video Here:

