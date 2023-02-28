Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi, who got hitched in Goa on February 9, hosted a wedding reception for close ones and it was a LIT affair. The newlyweds took to Instagram and shared pics from the bash that see them posing with Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh and many more. The couple also posed for a few lovey-dovey pics. Shivaleeka Oberoi Marries Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak! Couples Shares Beautiful Pictures From Their Wedding Ceremony on Instagram.

Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi Wedding Reception:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi)

