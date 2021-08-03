Ajay Devgn has shown his support for Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar. He appreciated Akshay's efforts to make sure the movie gets a theatrical release. He cheered for him with a sweet Twitter post. The trailer of the film was unveiled today.

Congratulations Akki. The trailer of Bell Bottom is terrific. I’m so glad you are taking the lead in making it a theatrical release. With you in this endeavour. Always stay ahead.🎈@akshaykumar — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)