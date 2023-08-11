Nushrratt Bharuccha has dropped a new update about her upcoming film Akelli. The actress took to social media and revealed that the film will release on August 25, instead August 18. The film is directed by Pranay Meshram. The film talks about Jyoti (played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) from India and how she gets trapped in Iraq's war zone. The film is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah. Akelli Trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha Plays Ordinary Indian Girl Trapped in Combat Zone in Iraq, Film to Hit Theatres on August 18 (Watch Video).

Check Out Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Check Out Akelli's Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)