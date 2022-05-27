Akshay Kumar who has his period drama, Prithviraj releasing on June 3 at the theatres, is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. As part of the promotions, the superstar collaborated with comedian-actor Kapil Sharma for a super fun video where the duo workout at a gym at 4 am and the result is hilarious. Prithviraj Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar Shines in the Role of Legendary Warrior; Manushi Chhillar Is Unmissable in This Epic Tale (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Banter before breakfast or after dinner 😂 Watch @KapilSharmaK9 and I working out at 4 AM! Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate it only at a theatre near you on 3rd June! pic.twitter.com/tB7esnI2L2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2022

