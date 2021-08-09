It was in the year 2019 when Akshay Kumar's web series, tentatively titled The End was announced. However, the production of this Amazon Prime Video show got delayed and pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, in a media interaction, the actor spilled little on the same. When quizzed about the show, Akki replied, “It's being written, yes I know it is taking time. But by next year I shall start working on the web series." Reportedly, it's produced by Vikram Malhotra.

