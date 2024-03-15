Alia Bhatt is ringing in her 31st birthday today on March 15. Warm wishes have been flooding in from all corners to make her day extra special. Adding to the celebrations, Katrina Kaif has also extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to the actress. Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina shared a stunning picture of Alia and wrote, "aliaabhatt keep spreading you joy and warmth and wishing you all the best things in life". Alia Bhatt Turns 31! Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt Shower Baby Sister With Love on Her Birthday, Share Heartfelt Pic and Video On Insta.

Check Out Katrina Kaif’s Insta Story Here:

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)