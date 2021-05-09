The latest we hear is that megastar Amitabh Bachchan has contributed Rs 2 crore for the COVID-19 care facility at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in Delhi. This news was tweeted by Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president, Manjinder Singh Sirsa. In his post, he also mentioned how Big B called him almost every day to check about the progress of the facility.

Here' The Tweet:

“Sikhs are Legendary सिखों की सेवा को सलाम” These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility@ANI pic.twitter.com/ysOccz28Fl — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 9, 2021

