India is facing the worst scenario right now, with the coronavirus striking back. Many celebs are doing their part to help the ones in need. Now, after donating Rs 2 crore, Big B has released a video online that sees him reciting his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's words and also addressing all to unite to fight the virus.

Watch:

T 3901 - WE FIGHT .. come together .. WE WILL WIN !!️ pic.twitter.com/KxkYKX8O9f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2021

