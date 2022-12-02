Ayushmann Khurrana is over the moon as his latest release An Action Hero is garnering great reviews from critics and the audience. Having said that, seems like the actor does not want to take the full credit of his flick being a hit. Well, as Khurrana took to Instagram and thanked Akshay Kumar for doing a cameo in his movie because of which it's 'flying high on reviews'. An Action Hero Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jaideep Ahlawat's Cat-and-Mouse Chase Is Both Hilarious and Thrilling! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ayushmann Khurrana Thanks Akshay Kumar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

