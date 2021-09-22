Ananya Panday dropped a heavenly video on her Instagram, where she is seen swimming under water with green sea turtle. While sharing the video, the Khaali Peeli actress wrote, "Swimming with the green sea turtle - one of the most humbling experiences of my life our planet is so big and beautiful and is home to such unique, magnificent creatures - we must protect it at all costs, before it’s too late." Have a look.

Check Out Ananya Panday's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)