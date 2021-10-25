The makers of the Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma-starrer film Antim: The Final Truth unveiled the action-packed trailer of the film today (October 25). The trailer is getting quite a good response from the audience who are loving the rivalry between Khan and Sharma. Reacting to the trailer, Ritiesh Deshmukh also took to Twitter to call it 'ekdum kadak' traiker.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Ekdum Kadak - seeti maar -taali maar trailer- @BeingSalmanKhan bhau is rocking as always - #AayushSharma as Ruhuliyaaaa is the 💥 💥 💥 - many congratulations & best wishes to the entire team- specially #MaheshManjrekar #AntimTrailer https://t.co/QGZlEzsmTr — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 25, 2021

