Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and Salman Khan has dropped the glimpse of Vighnaharta song from his and Aayush Sharma film Antim. We see Salman Khan entering the big Ganesh Pandal as a cop and massive celebration set the mood for this auspicious occasion. Aayush Sharma is also seen in the glimpse of this song and it looks like a promising number to kick in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Glimpse of Antim Song Vighnaharta

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)